Gangster John Dillinger's body was set to be exhumed from a cemetery. Here's why it might not happen

(CNN) Is the notorious American gangster John Dillinger really buried at a cemetery in Indiana? That's the question his relatives want answered.

But now their plans to exhume his body have hit a roadblock.

Mike and Carol Thompson, Dillinger's nephew and niece, respectively, filed for a permit to exhume his body in July with the Indiana State Department of Health.

In the affidavit for the permit, they cited that they have evidence the person shot at the Biograph Theater in Chicago on July 22, 1934, "may not in fact have been" Dillinger. They planned on exhuming his body to conduct DNA tests and then re-inter into the grave site.

Dillinger's grave site.

The permit was granted by the department of health and it was set that Dillinger would be exhumed on September 16 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

