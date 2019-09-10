A women's field hockey game at Kent State was canceled for football pre-game fireworks

(CNN) A women's field hockey game was halted during play, so personnel at Kent State University could prepare pre-game fireworks for the football team on another field.

The move by Kent State officials sparked a social media uproar, with athletes, coaches and others questioning why the university would put a fireworks display ahead of a Division I match.

Temple University and the No. 24 ranked University of Maine field hockey teams were locked in a scoreless match as the first overtime period ended Saturday, when a Kent State official called the game and asked everyone to leave the field, University of Maine Coach Josette Babineau told CNN.

Players found out their game was over when a representative from the Kent, Ohio, university announced over the sound system that the game had ended and the teams would resume the second overtime period at 5:30 p.m. -- seven hours later. But the teams weren't asked if they could be available to play at that time, and the Temple University team having traveled from Philadelphia by bus, could not stay due to travel arrangements, Coach Susan Ciufo told CNN.

Kent State first addressed the cancellation on Twitter: "We regret today's game had to be stopped during overtime play per field guidelines as previously discussed. We recognize the hard work and dedication of all student-athletes. The safety of our community, including student-athletes and visitors is always our first consideration."

