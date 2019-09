(CNN) Black smoke and flames belched Tuesday afternoon from a derailed train in Dupo, Illinois, a city across from St. Louis.

"First responders are on scene of a multiple train car derailment on Carondelet Ave," according to a St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Facebook post.

It is not clear what the train was transporting or if there are any injuries.

Schools in the area were being evacuated and power cut off in the neighborhood.