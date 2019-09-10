New "Day of the Dead Barbie" celebrates Mexican holiday

(CNN) There's about to be a new Barbie doll on the shelves, with flowers on her dress and a skull painted on her face.

It's the Dia de los Muertos Barbie, or Day of the Dead Barbie . The collectible doll, which will be released on Thursday, celebrates the annual Mexican festival , in which people honor their departed loved ones.

The $75 doll "honors the traditions, symbols and rituals often seen throughout this time," said Mattel , the toy company that owns the Barbie brand.

Barbie's long black dress is embroidered with hearts and butterflies, with colorful ruffled sleeves. Her face is painted with a skull -- a popular practice during the festival, when revelers dress up in colorful costumes and hold parades. On top of the doll's head rests a crown with monarch butterflies and marigolds.

Monarch butterflies typically migrate in Mexico for the winter and arrive around the same time as the festival, and they have come to symbolize the souls of loved ones coming back to visit. Marigolds are often used to decorate homes during the holiday.

