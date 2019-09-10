The Cleveland Cavaliers' longtime play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod died late Monday night at the age of 67

(CNN) The Cleveland Cavaliers lost a beloved family member on Monday night, when longtime play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod died suddenly, the team said in a statement.

McLeod was 67 years old. The team's statement did not mention a cause of death.

McLeod was about to start his 14th consecutive season with FOX Sports Ohio as the Cavaliers' play-by-play announcer, a role he has served in since 2006. It would have been his 15th overall season in this role, as he was previously the play-by-play announcer for the Cavaliers during the team's 1979-80 season.

McLeod was also the executive producer for multimedia for the team.

Man WHAT!!!!??? 😢😢OMG this is extremely sad. @CavsFredMcLeod May you rest in Paradise my friend! @BethHMcLeod my prayers sent up above to you and your family!! 🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️ #RIPFred https://t.co/XWMHUqWJxf — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 10, 2019

"The entire Cavaliers organization mourns the loss of their great friend and teammate," the Cavaliers' statement said. "Fred's deep love for Cleveland and the Cavaliers was clearly evident in everything he did in and around the community and on-air during his more than 1,000 Cavalier game broadcasts. He was a true, heart-felt ambassador for the team, fans and entire greater Cleveland community."

Read More