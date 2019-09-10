California state assembly unanimously passes bill to allow college athletes to profit from endorsements

(CNN) The California State Assembly voted 73-0 in favor of SB 206, also known as the Fair Pay to Play Act, which is a proposed law that would allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

If the legislation is signed into law, it will be a "game changer," NBA superstar LeBron James recently said on Twitter.

Everyone is California- call your politicians and tell them to support SB 206! This law is a GAME CHANGER. College athletes can responsibly get paid for what they do and the billions they create. — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 5, 2019

The Fair Pay to Play Act would allow college athletes in California to sign endorsement deals; earn compensation based on the usage of their name, image and likeness; and sign all types of licensing contracts that would allow them to earn money.

These college athletes would also be able to hire an agent licensed by the state to represent them in any deals.

The state Senate overwhelmingly voted 31-5 in favor to pass the bill in May, but since it has been amended since then, it will soon go back for a vote in California's Senate where it is expected to pass. It will then move to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk.

