Iranian woman denied soccer stadium access dies after setting herself on fire

(CNN) An Iranian woman who was denied entry to a football stadium in Tehran has died after setting herself on fire, human rights organization Amnesty International said Tuesday.

Sahar Khodayari, 29, faced charges of "appearing in public without a hijab" when she attempted to enter the stadium "dressed as a man" in March, according to Amnesty.

"She was stopped from entering when the stadium's security guards discovered she was a woman," Amnesty said in a statement

Khodayari appeared in a Tehran court last week, when the case was adjourned. She then poured gasoline on herself and lit herself on fire. She died on Monday September 9.

Iran's ban on women attending sports stadiums was put in place shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.