Staten Island woman arrested in Russia for allegedly bringing marijuana into the country

(CNN) A New York woman has been arrested in Russia on suspicion of possessing marijuana that she said was for medicinal purposes, Russian courts told CNN on Tuesday.

Audrey Eliza Lorber was arrested on charges of transporting cannabis into Russia from the United States, after marijuana weighing about 19 grams was found during a search of her possessions at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport, courts press service representative Darya Lebedeva told CNN.

Lorber had a US permit to use marijuana as part of a medical program, but the permit doesn't apply in Russian territory, Lebedeva said.

A criminal prosecution has not started, Lebedeva said.

It wasn't immediately clear when the arrest happened, or what medical condition Lorber has.

Read More