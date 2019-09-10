A mystery disease hits Norway's dogs

(CNN) Dogs in different parts of Norway have been hit by a mystery disease in the past few weeks, and officials are scrambling to identify the cause.

The Food Safety Authority, Veterinary Institute, and the Norwegian University of Life Sciences are working together on the investigation. They have sent a survey to pet owners to collect more information, as well as coordinating with clinics and 2,000 veterinarians across Norway, according to the Veterinary Institute

The research teams are also continuing to conduct virological studies, autopsies, and laboratory analyses of the dead dogs to further narrow down the cause. Apart from bacteria, possible causes might include viruses, fungi, parasites, or even environmental causes like poor water quality, said the Veterinary Institute. The total number of affected dogs is not yet clear.

In the meantime, the authorities warn dog owners to keep their dogs on leashes and stay alert for symptoms. When dogs are walked, they should not have contact with dogs they meet on the road or in the park as long as the situation remains unclear, said Ann Margaret Grøndahl of the Food Safety Authority.

There is so far no suggestion that the illness is coming from dog food, or that the illness can spread to humans.