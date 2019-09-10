Margaret Atwood's 'The Testaments' launches in London with handmaids and Pearl Girls

(CNN) Women wearing long silvery dresses and others in red capes and white bonnets set the atmosphere at a bookstore in London for the launch of "The Testaments," Margaret Atwood's long-awaited sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale."

The event Monday night attracted hundreds of fans to the Waterstones in Piccadilly and featured the author herself, who read excerpts from the book before its release at midnight.

"The Testaments" is the follow-up to Atwood's dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale," which was published in 1985 and recently adapted for TV in a popular Hulu series starring Elizabeth Moss.

The latest novel is already shortlisted for the Booker Prize.

Emma Thompson, who works for the international women's rights charity Equality Now, told CNN at the event that Atwood is "the most prescient, dark, yet joyful writers of our time."

