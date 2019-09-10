New iPhone 11 is just $699: Your pre-order guide

It's official: Apple's Tim Cook just unveiled the new iPhone 11. This is basically the successor to the iPhone XR, keeping the fun colors and anodized aluminum design, and adding what so far seems to be the biggest new feature, a dual camera on the back.

And the price? Just $699, cheaper than even last year's lower-priced iPhone XR, let alone the $1,000+ XS models. Preorders start on Friday, September 13 at 5 AM PST, and launch is slotted for September 20.

The iPhone 11's 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera should allow you to get quite wide at up to two times out optically. There is no digital zoom, however.

There's also a new camera interface that lets you simultaneously view what each camera sees independent of one another. And yes, with two cameras, you now can take Portrait Mode photos of your pets (thank god). Apple also added Night Mode, which will come on automatically. From the preview photos, this feature seems pretty great.

For video, the iPhone 11 can take 4K at 60 frames per second across both back lenses and on the front. It keeps the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display and adds a 12-megapixel True Depth sensor on the front, which enables Face ID. It will also allow you to get group selfies.

You'll get a new spatial audio experience that will intelligently customize to the sound around you. Dolby Atmos is also supported.

The iPhone 11 will take full advantage of iOS 13, with haptic touch sensor replacing 3D touch. This way you can hard press on an app to pull up quick shortcuts.

It's powered by the new A13 Bionic Chip, and with Apple's benchmarking, it is said to beat out the Galaxy S10+ -- Apple claims this is the fastest CPU on a smartphone. Similarly, the iPhone 11 with A13 Bionic is the fastest GPU in a smartphone.

The iPhone 11 should get an hour more battery time than the iPhone XR. (The XR is a seriously long-lasting phone, so that is pretty epic.)

And did we mention, Apple's iPhone 11 starts at just $699?

