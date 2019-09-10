In addition to the $699 iPhone 11 announced earlier today, Apple is also releasing two other versions of their new smartphone for 2019, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. These have a new stainless design with three -- yes, count 'em, three cameras. They will come in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold.

Apple's iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 or $1099 for 11 Pro Max. Preorders start on Friday, September 13 at 5 AM PST and launch is slotted for September 20.

What makes the iPhone 11 Pro a Pro?

The Pro models feature a Super Retina XDR display in either a 5.8-inch (Pro) or 6.5-inch (Max) display. It's a new OLED panel with True Tone and very high brightness, up to 1,200 nits. The 11 Pros also get spatial audio sound and Dolby Vision, like the iPhone 11.

Powering the 11 Pros is the A13 Bionic Chip, so they should be just as powerful as the iPhone 11. They can handle more than 1 Trillion operations per second, which means you should get a smooth, zippy experience. It's the best performing and most efficient chip Apple has ever put in an iPhone.

With that much power, you might be concerned about battery, but Apple says you should get up to four hours more battery on the 11 Pro, and up to five more hours on the 11 Pro Max. You're also getting a fast-charging 18-watt adapter in the box (more than 3x the power of the 5-watt iPhone charging block that used to come in the box).

The triple-cam 11 Pros have a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. You can easily switch between the three lenses using the camera app. The wide cam is for normal view; telephoto lets you get close; ultrawide gives you a sweeping wide view. You have the option to take all three shots at once, something that Samsung can't do on the Note 10 or S10.

On the video side, the iPhone 11 Pros can handle video recording up to 4K at 60 frames per second. There's also a new video editing experience on the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

True to their name, the 11 Pro and larger 11 Pro Max look like they could be truly pro devices.

