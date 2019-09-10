The new Apple Watch Series 5 was announced earlier today at Apple's 9/10 "By Innovation Only" event. Following the major redesign we saw just last year on the Series 4 the Series 5 will has been given an always-on display to constantly show the time and other complications, like weather, timers or other apps. A compass is also inside the Series 5, which will be nice for hikers and those who use the Watch for mapping.

The Series 5 comes with a custom-made display that allows it to refresh up to 60hz per second or just 1hz. Apple pairs that with software they say will deliver 18 hours of battery life.

The Apple Watch Series 5 in aluminum is fully made out of recycled material. You can also get it in Stainless Steel, Titanium and Ceramic. Hermes and Nike are partnering with Apple for new bands.

Apple will start pre-orders for the Series 5 today, and it will launch on September 20. Series 5 with GPS only will start at just $399, while cellular will be $100 more at $499. Even better, Apple Watch Series 3 will start at just $199-- this is a great way to enter the ecosystem.