Apple confirms Apple Arcade release date and pricing structure

Apple is preparing to launch its new video game subscription service, and revealed several new details about the service today during its annual "Special Event" presentation at the Steve Jobs theater in Cupertino, CA. Today the company announced that its "Netflix for games" service is set to debut on September 19 for $4.99 a month.

Subscribers will have access to a library of over 100 games, including titles that will remain exclusive to the platform. The games will be available to play across different Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, so you won't be relegated to playing on your phone alone. The experience can be projected to your home devices as well, in the event you want to see these games on a larger screen.

Apple Arcade looks to be its own entity within the iOS ecosystem, with its own icon and tab in the App Store, where you'll also be able to find guides, trailers for upcoming titles, and a selection of games curated by the Apple team. You'll be able to download and play the games within the Apple Arcade "gallery" of titles at no additional cost.

During today's event, two new titles were unveiled that will be available on Apple Arcade: Capcom's adventure through the murky underwater depths, Shinsekai: Into the Depths, and a reimagined version of an arcade classic with Konami and Q-Games' Frogger in Toy Town. These new announcements will be available alongside additional games such as Annapurna Interactive and Simogo's Sayonara Wild Hearts, which was demoed during the presentation.

There's a long list of other games that will eventually be available on Apple Arcade, but no word yet as to whether those games will be part of the launch or if they'll be added to a later date as games are continually rotated into and out of the service, much like titles on Netflix.

For anyone unsure if Apple Arcade will be worth the monthly fee, Apple is offering a one-month free trial at launch. Apple is clearly looking to amp up their options for buffet-style gaming, with Google introducing a subscription offer for its upcoming cloud-based gaming Stadia service later this year, and Ubisoft and Microsoft working on similar offerings.

