Apple announces new 7th Gen iPad for $329

Apple announced at their annual media event earlier today that they are upgrading the entry-level iPad. The new 7th Generation iPad features a larger 10.2-inch, upsizing from the original 9.7-inch screen. It's powered by the A10 Fusion Chip and will run the new iPadOS 13.

Additionally, it will support the Apple Pencil and with a smart connector onboard, you can connect a Smart Keyboard. It seems like Apple is packing a lot more value into the entry-level iPad. You'll be able to multitask, drag and drop, and even use multiple spaces.

It still features TouchID, an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a FaceTime HD Camera on the front. You can expect around 10 hours of battery life. Like all iPads, you can get this with WiFi or LTE/Cellular. Even better, the 7th Generation iPad is made out fully recycled material.

It ships on September 30 with pre-orders today and costs just $329. Those with education pricing can score one for just $299.99. We'll be going hands-on later today.