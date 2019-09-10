Wildfires sweep Australia as police investigate

(CNN) As Australia's eastern states battle more than a hundred wildfires, local police are opening investigations into a small number of the blazes.

Wildfires are an annual occurrence in the area, with more than 130 fires currently burning across the neighboring eastern states of Queensland and New South Wales.

Near the town of Peregian Beach, on Australia's Sunshine Coast, 400 people were holed up at emergency evacuation centers after those communities were engulfed by "an ember storm", added Jackie Trad. An evacuation order remains in place there, according to Queensland's Fire and Emergency Services.

In around 130 years of records, Queensland has never seen fires this severe this early in spring, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' predictive services inspector Andrew Sturgess told media Sunday.

The fires are being aided by dry air, swift winds and above average temperatures, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.