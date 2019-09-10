Cashier arrested in Japan for allegedly using 'photographic memory' to steal credit card information of 1,300 customers

(CNN) A store cashier in Tokyo been arrested on allegations of stealing the credit card information of 1,300 customers using just one tool -- his memory.

The part-time worker was arrested Thursday for stealing credit card details to buy $2,600 (270,000 Japanese yen) worth of bags from online shopping sites last March, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police.

A police source familiar with the investigation told CNN that the man, who worked at a shopping mall in Koto ward, had allegedly memorized customers' credit card information while processing their orders -- then recalled the credit card details later to shop online.

The suspect has a photographic memory and police have found a notebook with card details listed in it, said the source working on the investigation.

He has been in police custody for six days, police say. Japanese investigators can hold any arrested suspect for up to 20 days before they are charged. It is unclear if he has hired an attorney.

Read More