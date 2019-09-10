Breaking News

By Gary Cotton, CNN

Updated 3:19 PM ET, Tue September 10, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- President Trump fired National Security Adviser John Bolton because he "strongly disagreed" with the adviser's suggestions.
-- Apple unveiled its latest lineup of tech products today. Pricing details on the next generation of the Apple Watch, iPad and Apple TV were announced.
-- Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he'll annex parts of the West Bank if he wins reelection next week.
    -- Federal agents charged one of the top FEMA officials who responded to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria with conspiracy to commit bribery and disaster fraud.
    -- The Brexit clock is ticking and Europe is still in the dark about what the UK wants.
    -- This Hallmark TV host just revealed his battle with renal cancer.
    -- An Iranian woman who was denied access to a football stadium died after setting herself on fire.
    -- As the Supreme Court faces some of the most controversial issues of the day, one conservative justice has a message for anyone thinking it's his job to fix politics: "Do you really want me to rule the country?"
      -- A Staten Island woman was arrested in Russia for allegedly smuggling marijuana into the country.
      -- Wendy's has a new breakfast menu. Here's what's on it.