-- President Trump fired National Security Adviser John Bolton because he "strongly disagreed" with the adviser's suggestions.
-- Apple unveiled its latest lineup of tech products today. Pricing details on the next generation of the Apple Watch, iPad and Apple TV were announced.
-- Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he'll annex parts of the West Bank if he wins reelection next week.
-- Federal agents charged one of the top FEMA officials who responded to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria with conspiracy to commit bribery and disaster fraud.
-- The Brexit clock is ticking and Europe is still in the dark about what the UK wants.
-- This Hallmark TV host just revealed his battle with renal cancer.
-- An Iranian woman who was denied access to a football stadium died after setting herself on fire.
-- As the Supreme Court faces some of the most controversial issues of the day, one conservative justice has a message for anyone thinking it's his job to fix politics: "Do you really want me to rule the country?"
-- A Staten Island woman was arrested in Russia for allegedly smuggling marijuana into the country.
-- Wendy's has a new breakfast menu. Here's what's on it.