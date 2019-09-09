Virginia seminary sets aside $1.7 million to pay reparations to descendants of slaves

(CNN) An Episcopal seminary in Virginia says it has set aside $1.7 million to pay reparations to the descendants of slaves who worked on its campus, putting the small school at the vanguard of colleges and universities who have been grappling with their roles in slavery and ways of making amends.

Several scholars of reparations said Virginia Theological Seminary is the first institution of its kind to set up a reparations fund, even while other colleges and seminaries have issued reports on their role in slavery or offered scholarships to slave descendants.

"As far as I know this is a first for any academic institution in the United States," said William A. Darity Jr., a professor and expert on reparations at Duke University.

The Virginia seminary, also known as VTS, said it will set up a task force to find slave descendants who helped build the historic campus in Alexandria, just outside of Washington, D.C. A spokesman said they did not know exactly how many slaves worked at the seminary.

"As we seek to mark Seminary's milestone of 200 years, we do so conscious that our past is a mixture of sin as well as grace," said the Very Rev. Ian S. Markham, Virginia Theological Seminary's dean and president, in a statement

Read More