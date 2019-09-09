Here are the best colleges in America according to U.S. News & World Report

(CNN) High school students, get ready.

The latest U.S. News & World Report college rankings dropped Monday and they're sure to put high school students -- and more so, their parents -- in a frenzy as they prepare to apply to colleges this autumn

The latest release marks the 35th edition of the Best Colleges ranking, and it's the first time schools in Puerto Rico, Guam and other U.S. territories are included.

The usual suspects make up the list. Ivy Leagues and other big name private schools sit pretty at the top, complemented by a spattering of elite public schools and smaller liberal arts colleges rounding out the top 50.

Are these rankings actually relevant?

