Rescuers are searching for a hiker missing in Hawaii for 10 days. Another hiker has been missing since July

(CNN) The search for a missing hiker in Hawaii is in its second week, while another hiker in Maui has been missing since July.

Kyle Brittain was last seen August 30 on the trail near Waipio Valley lookout, according to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department.

He told his family he was going for a hike on the transverse trail in Waipio Valley towards Waimanu Valley, the release said.

His father, Steve Brittain, told CNN affiliate KHON that someone saw the missing hiker near a bathroom at the Waipio Valley overlook.

"He asked where the bathroom was and said, 'Hey have a good day,' and that was the last time," Steve Brittain told the affiliate.

