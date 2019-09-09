He's visited 15,000 of the world's Starbucks. After 22 years, he's kinda sick of the coffee

(CNN) Visiting every Starbucks on the planet takes dedication, patience and a serious caffeine addiction.

A man named Winter has visited at least 15,061 Starbucks locations on four continents since 1997, he claims. And what started as a quest for espresso became his ticket to the world.

"I call it an extreme hobby," he told CNN of the quest to reach them all.

Photos: Photos of the new Starbucks Roastery in Milan Photos: Photos of the new Starbucks Roastery in Milan Starbucks Milan: Starbucks has opened its first ever branch in Italy. The "Reserve Roastery" -- a premium version of the worldwide chain -- has caused a buzz in Milan, where coffee-drinking is an essential part of local culture. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Photos of the new Starbucks Roastery in Milan Elegant interior: The new Starbucks is located in an old post office. It's a stylish and elegant conversion, with marble countertops and cool, industrial decor. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Photos of the new Starbucks Roastery in Milan Italian inspiration: The founder of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, says a 1983 trip to Milan helped shape his vision for the US coffee chain. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Photos of the new Starbucks Roastery in Milan Local buzz: A launch party ahead of the Roastery's opening generated intense local interest, not least because of Italy's homegrown coffee traditions. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Photos of the new Starbucks Roastery in Milan Long bar: The Roastery, close to the La Scala opera house, features a 30-foot bar carved from a single block of Tuscan marble. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Photos of the new Starbucks Roastery in Milan Premium product: The Milan outlet is the third "Reserve Roastery" after Seattle and Shanghai. Starbucks says it'll sell "premium, small batch" coffees and food by Italian baker Rocco Princi. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Photos of the new Starbucks Roastery in Milan Caffeinated prices: The drinks in Starbucks will cost more than those served from local Italian coffee bars. An espresso costs 1.80 euros ($2.10), much more than the one euro ($1.16) price at many Italian cafes. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Photos of the new Starbucks Roastery in Milan Lining up: The store's first day of opening to the public saw people lining up down the block to experience what Starbucks had to offer. Hide Caption 8 of 8

Winter kicked off his mission 22 years ago at a Starbucks in Plano, Texas. There were only about 1,500 locations in the US at the time, and he thought he could visit each and every one of them.

As as the company grows, so has the length of Winter's quest: The 30,000th Starbucks just opened in Shenzhen, China. It's gotten tougher for Winter to keep up with new stores and still find time to visit the independent coffee houses he favors.

Read More