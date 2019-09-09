NBA star Kawhi Leonard's sister has been charged in the deadly robbery of an 84-year-old woman, report says

(CNN) The sister of Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is one of two women charged in connection with an assault that left an 84-year-old woman dead, according to a report.

On August 31, authorities found Afaf Anis Assad unconscious in a California casino bathroom, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. Investigators determined she "may have been the victim of an assault."

Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors during the 2019 NBA Finals in June.

Assad was transferred to a hospital near the Pechanga Resort Casino where she died from her injuries days later, the sheriff's department said.

"We are absolutely saddened over this incident and are praying for the victim and her family," President of the Pechanga Development Corporation Jared Munoa said.

Kimesha Williams, 35, and Candace Townsel, 39, were both arrested and charged with robbery and murder "due to their involvement in Assad's death", the department said.

