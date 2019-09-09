Joan Johnson, who co-founded the black hair company that made Afro Sheen, has died

(CNN) Joan Johnson, who helped create one of the nation's largest black-owned companies, has died.

Johnson, 89, co-founded Johnson Products Company, the pioneering black hair care company which made iconic products such as Ultra Sheen and Afro Sheen. She died Friday in Chicago after a long illness.

She started Johnson Products Company in Chicago in 1954 with her husband, George Johnson. They took a $250 investment and turned it into a multi-million dollar company which became the first black-owned company to be traded on the American Stock Exchange (now known as NYSE American).

"When I think about pioneers, the real pioneers are the people who are able to make a path where none exists," her son Eric G. Johnson told CNN. "Johnson Products in many ways was that company. She and my father had no provided path. They created a path where there was none."

Eric Johnson said his mother was the true matriarch of the family.

Read More