Hurricane Dorian reveals Civil War-era cannonballs on a South Carolina beach

(CNN) A couple searching for shells, artifacts and other treasures on Folly Beach found two Civil War-era cannonballs unearthed by Hurricane Dorian.

Aaron Lattin and his girlfriend discovered the cannonballs on Sunday near a pile of brush on the beach near Charleston, South Carolina.

"At first we just thought it was a rock, but the more we got looking we realized that it was something more than a rock," Lattin told CNN affiliate WCSC

Lattin said he had wanted to get a metal detector to search for artifacts after Dorian, but they made the find without any equipment at all. The storm swept up the East Coast after devastating parts of the Bahamas.

The couple found an 8-inch cannonball and a smaller 3-inch shell, Chief Andrew Gilreath with the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety told CNN.