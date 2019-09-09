The husband of a missing mother from California has been arrested in her death, sheriff's office says

(CNN) The husband of a woman missing since July has been arrested in her death, according to a statement from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Gumina, 44, was arrested on an outstanding no bail warrant for domestic violence Friday, according to the sheriff's office. As he was being taken into custody, detectives conducted a search warrant in the Pleasant Valley area of El Dorado County and found what they believe to be the remains of Gumina's wife, Heather.

Gumina is now also facing a charge of first-degree murder, according to the sheriff's office website

Heather Gumina, also known as Heather Waters, has been missing for nearly a month. Her car was found last week.

Heather Gumina, 33, was reported missing on July 16 shortly after being released from the hospital after breaking her collarbone, Gumina's mother, Joanna Russell, told CNN affiliate KTXL

Heather Gumina's car was found by authorities in El Dorado County in August. Police did not say where her car was found but said it was within El Dorado county and that it was processed for forensic evidence.

