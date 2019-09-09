Breaking News

The husband of a missing mother from California has been arrested in her death, sheriff's office says

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Hollie Silverman, CNN

Updated 6:43 AM ET, Mon September 9, 2019

Anthony Gumina was arrested in connection with the death of his wife, Heather Gumina.
(CNN)The husband of a woman missing since July has been arrested in her death, according to a statement from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Gumina, 44, was arrested on an outstanding no bail warrant for domestic violence Friday, according to the sheriff's office. As he was being taken into custody, detectives conducted a search warrant in the Pleasant Valley area of El Dorado County and found what they believe to be the remains of Gumina's wife, Heather.
Gumina is now also facing a charge of first-degree murder, according to the sheriff's office website.
Heather Gumina, also known as Heather Waters, has been missing for nearly a month. Her car was found last week.
Heather Gumina, 33, was reported missing on July 16 shortly after being released from the hospital after breaking her collarbone, Gumina's mother, Joanna Russell, told CNN affiliate KTXL.
    Heather Gumina's car was found by authorities in El Dorado County in August. Police did not say where her car was found but said it was within El Dorado county and that it was processed for forensic evidence.
    Heather Gumina, who is also known as Heather Waters, was last seen driving this 2005 black Infinity coupe with pink bow stickers on it, the El Dorado County Sheriff&#39;s Office said.
    "Every minute of the day I feel like dying inside," Russell said at a vigil in August, according to the station. "I do, I feel like dying because I didn't protect her. I didn't protect her."
      Russell described her daughter as a loving mother to her three children, ages four, 10 and 14, and a loving wife.
      It is unclear at this time if Anthony Gumina has a lawyer or when his next court appearance will be.

      CNN's Madeline Holcombe contributed to this report.