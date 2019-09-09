The boy who spent his Disney vacation savings to feed Dorian evacuees gets a surprise trip to Disney World

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) It seems Jermaine Bell will get his Disney wish after all.

After using the money he'd saved for a trip to the Florida theme parks to buy food for Hurricane Dorian evacuees , Disney magic makers surprised Jermaine with a free vacation.

Jermaine's original plans to visit Disney were dashed when Dorian struck the Carolinas last week. Staying with his grandmother in Allendale, South Carolina, he spent what money he'd been saving for a trip to the theme parks on hundreds of hot dogs, chips and water to feed evacuees for free.

It was meant to be a trip to celebrate his 7th birthday. He didn't give up on his dream entirely. He just knew that giving back took priority.

"I just wanted to be generous," he told CNN last week.

