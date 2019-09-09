Danny Frawley, 'larger than life' AFL great, dies in car crash

(CNN) Tributes have been paid to Australian sporting great Danny Frawley after the former Australian Football League (AFL) player died in a single-vehicle crash Monday, just one day after his 56th birthday.

The father of three, who went on to work as a sports commentator after retiring in 1995, is regarded as one of the finest AFL players in history.

He made 240 appearances for AFL side St Kilda, captaining the club from 1987 to 1995. In 1988, he was named the club's best and fairest and 12 years ago was inducted in the St Kilda Hall of Fame.

Frawley, nicknamed Spud because he grew up on a potato farm, leaves behind his wife Anita and three daughters, Chelsea, Keeley and Danielle.

The St Kilda Football Club is heart-broken by the passing of club great Danny Frawley. — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) September 9, 2019

In a statement on the club's website, St Kilda President Andrew Bassat said the club was "incredibly saddened" by Frawley's death.

