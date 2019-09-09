Shorter people are at a greater risk of Type 2 diabetes, study says

(CNN) Tall people might be at greater risk of developing cancer, but short people aren't off the hook.

Shorter people are at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes , according to a study published Monday in the journal Diabetologia.

Researchers looked at more than 2,500 middle-aged men and women in Germany from a pool of about 26,000 people. After adjusting for age, lifestyle, education and waist circumference, researchers found that greater height was associated with a lower risk for diabetes.

The team evaluated height by taking into account both sitting height and leg length. The heights ranged from under 5'6" (169.7 cm) to above 5'11" (180.3 cm) for men and under 5'2" (157.8 cm) to above 5'6" (168.1 cm) for women.

It found that, for both men and women, the risk of diabetes was lower by more than 30% for each three inch (10 cm) difference in height.

