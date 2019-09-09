Russia's ruling party takes a hit in Moscow election

Moscow (CNN) Russia's ruling party appears to have lost multiple seats in Moscow's city legislature, according to preliminary voting results reported by state news agency RIA-Novosti.

Self-nominated candidates aligned with United Russia, which supports President Vladimir Putin , are set to occupy 26 of 45 seats in the Moscow City Duma, RIA-Novosti cited Valentin Gorbunov, head of the Moscow Election Commission, as saying.

United Russia previously held 28 seats, along with 10 self-nominated candidates backed by the party.

Gorbunov said the Communist Party won 13 seats, and the Just Russia party and the liberal Yabloko party won three seats each, RIA-Novosti reported. The total turnout of eligible voters was 21.8%, said the agency.

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny claimed a tactical victory in the elections, saying that United Russia had suffered a major setback.

