(CNN) Police in England's South West were called early Sunday about a possible collision between two planes. They launched immediate land and air searches.

But, it turns out, the "bright object breaking in half in the sky" was likely a meteor.

People alerted authorities about the glowing object over Yelverton, Devon, at around 6.25 a.m. Sunday.

"One man reported a possible mid-air collision between two planes, with one catching fire and falling from the sky." police said in a statement.

"Officers launched a search of the area with assistance from the HM Coastguard helicopter as police were unable to categorically rule out the possibility of a plane crash," the statement said.

