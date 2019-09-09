House of Commons Speaker John Bercow to stand down

London (CNN) John Bercow has announced that he will stand down as Speaker of the UK's House of Commons by October 31 -- the day Britain is set to leave the European Union -- after a decade in the position.

Bercow, whose cries of, "Order, Order!" have gone viral amid months of Brexit chaos, has at times been a divisive figure in the Speaker's chair.

His proponents have hailed him as an unparalleled ally to backbench MPs, while his detractors have criticized him for his interventions in the Brexit debate.

Bercow -- a larger-than-life character in British politics -- told Parliament on Monday that he would quit his job by October 31, but said he would stand down sooner if MPs vote for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's snap general election.

Opposition parties have said they will not back Johnson's second bid for an election Monday, in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit, so it is likely Bercow will leave at the end of October.

