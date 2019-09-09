(CNN) Australia is battling over 100 wildfires across two states, with authorities warning that the severe blazes are an "omen" of a brutal fire season to come.

In Queensland, 57 wildfires were burning as of Sunday, the state's acting premier Jackie Trad said, while in neighboring New South Wales, 53 wildfires were burning as of Monday morning, according to the state's Rural Fire Service. Both states are in eastern Australia.

In around 130 years of records, Queensland has never seen fires this severe this early in spring, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' predictive services inspector Andrew Sturgess told media Sunday.

"It is an historic event," he said. "This is an omen if you will, a warning of the fire season we are likely to see ahead in the southeastern parts of the state, the driest parts of the state, where most of our population lives."

The fires are being aided by dry, swift winds and low humidity -- and there's no prospect of rain for the next week, said Bruce Gunn, the Bureau of Meteorology's Queensland state manager. "The seasonal outlook is rather bleak for getting anything above average rainfall," he said, adding that the region's high temperatures were exacerbating the situation.

Bushfire near the rural town of Canungra in southeastern Queensland, Australia, on September 6, 2019.

