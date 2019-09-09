Typhoon leaves 100 flights canceled and 1 million without power in Japan

(CNN) A powerful typhoon in Japan has left more than 100 flights canceled, 1 million households without power, and transport disrupted across major cities.

Typhoon Faxai, which made landfall early Monday morning in the coastal city of Chiba, brought heavy rain and winds of 120 miles per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The storm then moved over Tokyo and paralyzed transport. Major subway stations in Tokyo were crammed full of commuters on Monday morning, all stuck waiting for bullet trains and subway services that had shut down.

Commuters at a Japan Railways station, where trains were suspended due to Typhoon Faxai in Saitama on September 9, 2019.

The train services gradually resumed mid-morning, but all lines are still experiencing delays.

More than 100 flights to and from airports in the Tokyo area were canceled on Monday, including 49 Japan Airlines flights and 41 by All Nippon Airways, according to the airport website. The entire Keikyu rail line, which connects Tokyo and Yokohama to Haneda Airport, is still suspended.