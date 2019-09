(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Exclusive: In a previously undisclosed secret mission in 2017, the United States successfully extracted from Russia one of its highest-level covert sources inside the Russian government , multiple Trump administration officials with direct knowledge told CNN.

-- Trump attacked Chrissy Teigen on Twitter. She wasn't having it.

-- John Wesley, known for his roles as Dr. Hoover on "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" and Mr. Jim on "Martin," has died at 72.

-- The UK government will suspend Parliament at the end of today's sitting. Here's what that means for Brexit.

-- An official with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is going to investigate if the agency violated its own ethics when it backed President Trump's tweets about Dorian, according to a report.

-- Rescuers made contact with four trapped crew members aboard a capsized cargo ship off the coast of Georgia.

-- 'Grand Bahama right now is dead': Three CNN journalists recount what it was like to ride out Dorian in the Bahamas and emerge to its aftermath.