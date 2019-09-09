Breaking News

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Exclusive: In a previously undisclosed secret mission in 2017, the United States successfully extracted from Russia one of its highest-level covert sources inside the Russian government, multiple Trump administration officials with direct knowledge told CNN.
-- Trump attacked Chrissy Teigen on Twitter. She wasn't having it.
-- John Wesley, known for his roles as Dr. Hoover on "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" and Mr. Jim on "Martin," has died at 72.
    -- The UK government will suspend Parliament at the end of today's sitting. Here's what that means for Brexit.
    -- An official with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is going to investigate if the agency violated its own ethics when it backed President Trump's tweets about Dorian, according to a report.
    -- Rescuers made contact with four trapped crew members aboard a capsized cargo ship off the coast of Georgia.
      -- 'Grand Bahama right now is dead': Three CNN journalists recount what it was like to ride out Dorian in the Bahamas and emerge to its aftermath.
      -- Activist shareholder firm Elliott Management took a big stake in AT&T and is pushing for spinoffs and major changes at the company.