An 82-year-old man slipped past doormen in upscale buildings for years and stole $400K in jewelry, police say

(CNN) Samuel Sabatino, 82, spent his holiday weekends driving from Florida to Manhattan -- and possibly other states. But when he got there, instead of relaxing and sightseeing, he slipped past doormen in upscale buildings and went on burglary sprees in vacant apartments, prosecutors said.

He's committed at least 10 burglaries that resulted in $400,000 worth of items over five years just in New York City alone, according to authorities.

Just this year alone, he is believed to have stolen $100,000 worth of goods across three apartments, prosecutors said. He was arrested in New York City last weekend and faces charges of burglary, attempted burglary and grand larceny.

"We are continuing to gather additional evidence and assess incidents occurring prior to this year and expect to bring additional felony charges," his bail application said.

When reached by phone Friday, his attorney said she was unavailable for comment.

