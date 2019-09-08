Mountain lion known for crossing 405 killed on the same Los Angeles freeway

(CNN) A mountain lion known for crossing the Los Angeles 405 freeway was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning, according to National Park Service (NPS) Ranger Ana Beatriz.

The mountain lion known as P-61 lived in the Santa Monica mountains near the Sepulveda Pass, Beatriz said in a statement. He wore a radio collar around his neck so researchers could track his movements.

The 405 freeway through the Sepulveda pass

The 4-year-old cat's final GPS point showed him between Bel Air Crest Road and the Sepulveda Boulevard underpass.

City of Los Angeles Animal Control officer retrieved his body, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said on Facebook

It appears he was trying to cross the 405 freeway, Beatriz said.

