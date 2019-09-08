Four crew members are missing from a cargo ship that's listing off the coast of Georgia

(CNN) A rescue mission is underway for four crew members who remain unaccounted for after a cargo ship began "listing heavily" off the coast of Georgia Sunday morning, according to a news release from the US Coast Guard.

Glynn County 911 dispatch notified the Coast Guard of a capsized vessel -- the 656-foot Golden Ray, which is transporting vehicles -- in St. Simons Sound around 2 a.m., the release said.

By late Sunday morning, 20 people had been rescued from the ship, which had a crew of 24, the Coast Guard said.

Rescue crews respond to a disabled cargo vessel with a fire on board Sunday in St. Simons Sound.

Images showed a trail of smoke emanating from the ship, which the Coast Guard said was "laid over on its side."

There was a fire on board, the Coast Guard's release said. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Read More