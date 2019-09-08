Four crew members are missing from a cargo ship that's listing off the coast of Georgia

(CNN) Four crew members remain unaccounted for after a cargo ship began "listing heavily" off the coast of Georgia Sunday morning, according to a news release from the US Coast Guard.

The vessel -- the 656-foot Golden Ray -- was reported to be leaning on its left side, or port side, around 2 a.m. in St. Simons Sound, Capt. John Reed, commander of the Coast Guard Sector Charleston, said at a news conference.

Crews from the Coast Guard and other agencies responded and rescued 20 of the 24 crew members before a fire on board forced them to stop, he said. The Coast Guard said the ship is carrying vehicles.

Rescue crews respond to a disabled cargo vessel with a fire on board Sunday in St. Simons Sound.

"As smoke and flames began to appear our crews, along with the Glynn County heavy rescue team, assessed that the situation was too risky to further go inside the vessel to attempt to locate the four individuals who remain missing at this time," Reed said.

The black smoke emanating from the ship has since ceased, Reed said.

Read More