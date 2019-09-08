This 14-foot alligator may be the biggest one ever caught in Georgia

(CNN) A Georgia man may have just broken a state record after bagging a massive 14-foot alligator.

Derrick Snelson and his daughter, Shelby, were on Lake Eufaula with Lethal Guide Service, a hunting guide business, when they made the catch on September 1. It was only Snelson's second time hunting alligators, and Shelby's first.

The team spent six hours tracking the beast before finally getting a hook in the animal, shooting it and hauling it aboard the boat. The whole process was a team effort, Derrick said.

"To be honest with you, we were just happy to see how big it was," he told CNN. "I ain't never caught anything like that before, it was just amazing."

They took the animal to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for an official measurement, which came in at 14 feet and 1.75 inches, said Darrell Brown, owner of Lethal Guide Service. The catch is probably a new state record, with the previous record being 13 feet and 10.75 inches, though CNN could not reach the DNR on Sunday to confirm.

Read More