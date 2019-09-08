US and Turkish troops conduct first joint ground patrol of Syrian 'safe zone'

(CNN) US and Turkish troops conducted their first ever joint ground patrol within what Turkey has called the "safe zone" that runs along the Syria-Turkish border and extends into the northeast.

The operation is aimed at creating a buffer zone that will keep US-backed Kurdish militia -- the People's Protection Units (YPG) -- away from Turkey's border. Ankara regards the YPG as a terrorist group affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought the Turkish state for more than three decades.

"Today's patrol maintained security within the area and demonstrates our continued commitment to address Turkey's legitimate security concerns," said US Army spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins.

The US refers to the area as a security mechanism.

U.S. Forces conduct an observation patrol of the security mechanism along the Syria-Turkey border in northeast, Syria, Sept. 7, 2019. @tcsavunma @USEmbassyTurkey @CJTFOIR pic.twitter.com/m3CRiFsNLn — U.S European Command (@US_EUCOM) September 8, 2019

The patrol, Caggins said, will allow the coalition and America's Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) partners to "remain focused on achieving the enduring defeat of Daesh (ISIS)."

