Spanish singer Camilo Sesto dies at 72

(CNN) Popular Spanish singer Camilo Sesto died Sunday in Madrid, his manager said. He was 72 years old.

Sesto died of a cardiorespiratory arrest, according to his manager, Eduardo Guervos. Guervos told state-run Televisión Española that Camilo was admitted to a Madrid hospital Saturday after feeling unwell.

"Dear friends, We very much regret to inform you that our great and dear artist Camilo Sesto has just left us," said a tweet from Sesto's Twitter account. "Rest in peace."

All of Spain and the Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking world will "lament the loss of Camilo Sesto," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a tweet

Con su voz genuina, como intérprete y compositor, consiguió ser uno de los artistas más queridos y universales. España y toda Iberoamérica lamentan la pérdida de Camilo Sesto.



Mi abrazo a su familia y al mundo de la música. Sus melodías serán siempre parte de nuestra memoria. pic.twitter.com/mqY0OEJHR6 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 8, 2019

"With your genuine voice, as an interpreter and a composer, you were able to be one of the dearest and most universal artists," Sanchez tweeted.

