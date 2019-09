Millions were hidden in palace room. Only the president had the key, witness says

Khartoum, Sudan (CNN) Sudan's ousted President Omar al-Bashir had sole access to the Presidential Palace room where millions in local and foreign currency were found, a defense witness and former head of the President's Office said at the deposed leader's latest court hearing on Saturday.

The witness said he personally handed a total of 10.65 million euros ($11.8 million) to various entities, including the Rapid Support Forces deputy head and the International University of Africa in Khartoum.

Bashir, who was ousted in a military coup in April following a lengthy popular uprising, is facing charges of corruption and illegal possession of foreign currency.

The former Sudanese president has been imprisoned in the same notorious Khartoum jail where generations of political dissidents were held under his three-decade rule.

"Al-Bashir was the only one with a key to the room where the money was found. My mission was only to deliver the cash as ordered by al-Bashir," Maj. Gen. Yassir Bashir, who managed the office between 2015 and 2018, told the court.

