Millions were hidden in palace room. Only the president had the key, witness says

Khartoum, Sudan (CNN) Sudan's ousted President Omar al-Bashir had sole access to the Presidential Palace room where millions in local and foreign currency were found, a defense witness and former head of the President's Office said at the deposed leader's latest court hearing on Saturday.

The witness said he personally handed a total of 10.65 million euros ($11.8 million) to various entities, including the Rapid Support Forces deputy head and the International University of Africa in Khartoum.

Bashir, who was ousted in a military coup in April following a lengthy popular uprising, is facing charges of corruption and illegal possession of foreign currency.

"Al-Bashir was the only one with a key to the room where the money was found. My mission was only to deliver the cash as ordered by al-Bashir," Maj. Gen. Yassir Bashir, who managed the office between 2015 and 2018, told the court.

