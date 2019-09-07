(CNN) There's more to New York state than New York City.

That could be the message behind the most popular design in a new license plate contest.

On Friday, the state announced the wide-ranging winner, which features not only the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline, but also Niagara Falls, a mountain range, and a Long Island lighthouse.

Three of the five finalists starred a solo Lady Liberty.

The fifth showed a bridge named for late former Gov. Mario Cuomo. It tied for last place.

