More tropical storms are brewing on both sides of the US as Dorian makes its way out

(CNN) Dorian is making its last gasps as it moves up the North American coast, but the National Hurricane Center has its eye on two other storms brewing on either side of the United States.

Neither storm is predicted at this time to reach land, but the NHC is monitoring them as they move and develop.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is currently in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

At 990 miles away from the nearest land (the Azores, an archipelago in the mid-Atlantic), current forecasts from the National Hurricane Center have it moving west toward the United States before making a turn to the northeast and fizzling out.

