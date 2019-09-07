London (CNN) A man has been sentenced to 16 months in jail after planting a spy camera in the women's toilets at Pinewood Studios, where the upcoming James Bond movie "No Time to Die" is being filmed, according to the Press Association (PA).

Peter Hartley who worked in maintenance at the studios in Buckinghamshire, England, was arrested in June after the camera was spotted behind a grill in the toilets, PA said. A worker noticed light glinting off the lens of the motion-activated camera and subsequently removed the grill with a screwdriver.

The 50-year-old, who has previous convictions for placing hidden cameras, was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court Friday. Alongside his jail sentence, he will remain on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

The freelancer who found the camera said in a victim impact statement that the incident had impacted her mental health and caused her to suffer significant anxiety. "I am not eating or sleeping properly and I don't feel safe anywhere -- I check the whole house for cameras," she said, according to PA.

"I don't doubt that I will check every bathroom I go into for the rest of my life," she continued.

Read More