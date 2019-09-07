(CNN)Amber Rudd, the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, resigned Saturday in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying she could not support his handling of Brexit.
Rudd wrote that she was resigning from Cabinet and surrendering the Conservative Whip because she could not support his decision to ban 21 members from the Conservative Party for voting to stop his no-deal Brexit plan.
Johnson, also a Conservative, removed the 21 MPs fromthe party, which means they will not be allowed to run for election.
"I cannot stand by as good, loyal moderate Conservatives are expelled," Rudd said in a post on Twitter announcing her resignation. She also posted her two-page resignation letter.
Rudd addressed the Prime Minister in the letter, saying she joined the Cabinet in "good faith" and leaving was a difficult decision.
She said had accepted in joining Johnson's government that " 'No Deal' (Brexit) had to be on the table, because it was the means by which we would have the best chance of achieving a new deal to leave on 31 October.
"However I no longer believe leaving with a deal is the government's main objective."
"This short-sighted culling of my colleagues has stripped the Party of broad-minded and dedicated Conservative MPs. I cannot support this act of political vandalism," she wrote. "Therefore, it is with regret that I am also surrendering the Conservative whip."
Rudd had been home secretary from July 2016 to April 2018. She previously served in the government as secretary of state for energy and climate change, parliamentary under secretary of state for climate change and assistant government whip.
Rudd has been a member of Parliament since 2010, though she won her constituency in Hastings and Rye by only a few hundred votes in 2017.
